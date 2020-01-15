6 Meridian Has $902,000 Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

6 Meridian increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.07% of Getty Realty worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 285.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

