Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.11% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 360,259 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.77 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

