Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Up 2.1%

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, 115,405 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 319,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXE. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Gear Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.68 million and a PE ratio of 7.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

