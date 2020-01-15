Brick Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Brick Brewing Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

About Brick Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF)

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

