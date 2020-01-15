Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.