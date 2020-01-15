6 Meridian Boosts Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 56,134 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $123,235.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $584,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,714 shares of company stock valued at $871,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $117.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.30 million. Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

