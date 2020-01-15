American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in American States Water were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American States Water by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

AWR stock opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). American States Water had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American States Water news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $45,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,080.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $34,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,885.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $152,464. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

