6 Meridian Boosts Stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.21% of Chuy’s worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chuy’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

