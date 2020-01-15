6 Meridian Has $874,000 Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

6 Meridian boosted its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,556,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,156,000 after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,031,000 after purchasing an additional 248,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $74.32.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Williams Capital raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

