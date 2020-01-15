6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 296,051 Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 296,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,520,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 1,260,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,380,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 366,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,265,000.

VVR opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

