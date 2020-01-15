6 Meridian Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,221 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 77,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 305,575 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 299,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 292,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BCX opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Resources and Commodities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

