6 Meridian Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $140.00 and a 12-month high of $168.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.