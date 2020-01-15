PFG Advisors Sells 1,462 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

