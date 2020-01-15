PFG Advisors Sells 690 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after buying an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.66.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

