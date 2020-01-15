PFG Advisors Has $506,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $494,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ANGL opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.