PFG Advisors Purchases 122 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Concho Resources were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Concho Resources by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Concho Resources by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

CXO opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $126.54.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

CXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

