PFG Advisors Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $108.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

