PFG Advisors Sells 1,750 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Rollins were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,329,000 after acquiring an additional 276,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rollins by 16.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,660,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rollins by 42.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,962,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 59.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,959,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Rollins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,135,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

ROL stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

