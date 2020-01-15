Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.56). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.30% and a negative return on equity of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $560,440.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,413.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 31,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $774,700.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,769 shares of company stock worth $2,097,029. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

