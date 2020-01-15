OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

OGE opened at $45.06 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 67.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $74,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OGE Energy (OGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.