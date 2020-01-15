$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Constellium posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE CSTM opened at $13.12 on Friday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Constellium by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Constellium by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.