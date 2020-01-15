Analysts Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. La-Z-Boy also reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $447.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.39 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.66. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.