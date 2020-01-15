Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 406 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 579,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

MRK stock opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

