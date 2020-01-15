Redde (LON:REDD) Trading Up 0.8%

Redde PLC (LON:REDD) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.60 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.41), approximately 1,230,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 794,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.40).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.70. The stock has a market cap of $325.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91.

Redde Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde plc provides a package of motor claims accident management, incident management, fleet management, and legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers vehicle replacement, repair management, claims-handling assistance, and legal and other bespoke services. It also provides personal injury services, including motor accident, criminal injury, and medical negligence, as well as specialist serious injury services.

