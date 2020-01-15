Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Down 6.1%

Jan 15th, 2020

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), approximately 5,499,738 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 7,140,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Separately, First Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alba Mineral Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA)

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. The company primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, and cobalt. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-commodity project; and 90% interest in the Gold Mines of Wales.

