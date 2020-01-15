Analysts Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 297.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORMP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

ORMP stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $50,000. 4.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.