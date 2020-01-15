Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Trading 160.4% Higher

Shares of Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT) shot up 160.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), 461 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.44 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.

