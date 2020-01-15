Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Trading 160.4% Higher

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT) shot up 160.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), 461 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.44 ($0.02).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.42.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Resources Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Resources Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 406 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 406 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Redde Trading Up 0.8%
Redde Trading Up 0.8%
Alba Mineral Resources Trading Down 6.1%
Alba Mineral Resources Trading Down 6.1%
Analysts Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share
Analysts Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share
Global Resources Investment Trust Trading 160.4% Higher
Global Resources Investment Trust Trading 160.4% Higher
Pascal Biosciences Shares Up 20%
Pascal Biosciences Shares Up 20%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report