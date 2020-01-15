Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Shares Up 20%

Pascal Biosciences Inc (CVE:PAS) shares shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 118,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 62,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a drug discovery and development company, researches and develops biotechnology products for the treatment of cancer and for the enhancement of immune system in Canada. Its research programs include the development of Anti-VpreB, a therapeutic monoclonal antibody for treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in collaboration with the University of New Mexico; optimization of novel classes of molecules that restore immune recognition and killing of cancer cells; and regulating activity of immune system calcium channels to combat cancers, infections, and autoimmune diseases.

