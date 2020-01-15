Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Innovative Designs Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDN) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.30, 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Innovative Designs had a negative return on equity of 65.82% and a negative net margin of 236.43%.

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and INSULTEX house wrap products for the building construction industry.

