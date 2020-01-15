Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN) rose 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), approximately 856,606 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 429,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50.

In related news, insider Paul Hardy acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,892.66).

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

