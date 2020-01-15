True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Trading 17.2% Higher

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY) shares traded up 17.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 659,021 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 391,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

In other True Nature news, CEO Lawrence M. Diamond acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Insiders have bought 3,648,692 shares of company stock worth $109,030 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

True Nature Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNTY)

True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

