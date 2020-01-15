Analysts Anticipate Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Crawford & Company reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 28.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRD.B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE CRD.B opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.