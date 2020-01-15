Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 838,514 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBIO stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.39. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

