Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

