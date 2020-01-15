Brokerages Anticipate S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. S & T Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.81 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STBA. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 80.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 78,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 116.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 62.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 57.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. S & T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $42.02.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

