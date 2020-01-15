Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

PG stock opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $126.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

