iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $111.34 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.