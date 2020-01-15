PFG Advisors Sells 1,185 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4019 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.