VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1593 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.