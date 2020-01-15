Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.10% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,194,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 87,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $13.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

