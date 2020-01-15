6 Meridian Buys 729 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

6 Meridian raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6,579.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 44.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.30.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $83,100.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $131,526.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,367 shares of company stock valued at $328,505 in the last ninety days. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

