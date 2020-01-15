6 Meridian Buys 5,733 Shares of General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.15% of General American Investors worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 33.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

GAM opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. General American Investors Company Inc has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

