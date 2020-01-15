6 Meridian Grows Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.21% of Chico’s FAS worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $495.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

