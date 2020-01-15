PFG Advisors Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

