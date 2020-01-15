PFG Advisors Has $784,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

