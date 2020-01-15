PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,288.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,332,000 after purchasing an additional 575,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $218.16 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $218.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6426 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

