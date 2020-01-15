Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.00

News articles about Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) have been trending extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Acasti Pharma earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Acasti Pharma’s analysis:

Shares of ACST opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $193.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACST. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

