GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of GLOG opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. GasLog has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.49 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. GasLog’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

