Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Garrison Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GARS opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Garrison Capital has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $94.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garrison Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Garrison Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Garrison Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Garrison Capital by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Garrison Capital by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garrison Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

