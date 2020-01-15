CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.60.

NYSE:GIB opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. CGI has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $86.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,668,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,479,000 after acquiring an additional 116,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,672,000 after acquiring an additional 182,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,875,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 114,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 724,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after acquiring an additional 141,345 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.